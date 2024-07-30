Greek prosecutor drops case against spy service over malware use

Greek prosecutors have dropped a case against the Greek intelligence agency after finding a lack of evidence.

Greek prosecutors have dropped a case alleging misuse of malware by the Greek intelligence service. The case was dropped by prosecutors after finding there was not enough evidence to support the claims made by the opposition leader and journalists. Prosecutors have said that further investigations are needed to determine to the extent to which private actors were responsible for the malware attacks against the opposition and journalists.

