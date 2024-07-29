Microsoft has said that there has been in-the-wild exploitation of an ESXi flaw.

Microsoft has released information saying that there has been in-the-wild exploitation of an ESXi flaw. Microsoft said that their incident response staff have seen cases involving ESXi software double in three years. However, VMware, when it released a patch for the ESXi software did not include information on in-the-wild exploitation in the patch notes.

Read more:

https://www.securityweek.com/microsoft-says-ransomware-gangs-exploiting-just-patched-vmware-esxi-flaw/