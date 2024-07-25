OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

Meta deletes 63K sextortion scam accounts from Instagram, Facebook

Cyber, News Briefs / by

Meta has deleted thousands of scam accounts linked to sextortion.

Meta has announced that they have banned over sixty thousand accounts linked to sextortion scams run by the Yahoo Boys organization. The Yahoo Boys are a criminal organization based in Nigeria that are responsible for several other online scams. Accounts linked to the Yahoo Boys organization are automatically banned under the dangerous organization’s policy, but Meta decided to announce these bans to help raise awareness of the scam.

Read more:

https://cybernews.com/news/meta-deletes-63k-sextortion-scam-accounts-instagram-facebook/

About OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.