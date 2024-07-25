Meta deletes 63K sextortion scam accounts from Instagram, Facebook

Meta has deleted thousands of scam accounts linked to sextortion.

Meta has announced that they have banned over sixty thousand accounts linked to sextortion scams run by the Yahoo Boys organization. The Yahoo Boys are a criminal organization based in Nigeria that are responsible for several other online scams. Accounts linked to the Yahoo Boys organization are automatically banned under the dangerous organization’s policy, but Meta decided to announce these bans to help raise awareness of the scam.

Read more:

https://cybernews.com/news/meta-deletes-63k-sextortion-scam-accounts-instagram-facebook/