Hackers leak documents from Pentagon IT services provider Leidos, Bloomberg News reports

Hackers have leaked documents from a Department of Defense IT services provider.

Documents from Leidos, a Department of Defense IT service provider, have been leaked. The leak is reported to be related to a 2022 breach of a Diligent Corp. system and contains information related to internal investigations. The leak is being investigated by Leidos, but they have stated that it has not affected any sensitive information.

