Blood stocks drop to ‘unprecedentedly low levels’

The UK has issued an alert that blood stocks have dropped to dangerous levels following a cyber attack.

The Uk’s NHS has issued an alert that blood stocks have dropped to dangerous levels after hundreds of blood donation appointments were cancelled due to a cyber attack in June. The NHS has asked hospitals to restrict the use of O Type blood in particular due to its stocks falling well under minimum requirements. The shortage is blamed in part on a cyber attack on the firm Synnovis last month as well as other seasonal factors. This cyber attack saw large amounts of patient data stolen and other NHS operations disrupted.

