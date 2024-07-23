OODA Loop

The biggest hacker alliance so far is determined to target NATO

A new coalition of groups aims to launch cyber attacks against NATO.

The largest alliance of hacker groups to date has been formed with the goal of launching attacks against NATO, Ukraine, and Israel. The group was formed through a merger of existing pro-Russia groups. The alliance has said they are acting in response to the Spanish government arresting members of the NoName group. So far the group claims to have 70 members but has only named 55.

