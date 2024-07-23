OODA Loop

PINEAPPLE and FLUXROOT Hacker Groups Abuse Google Cloud for Credential Phishing

Groups have been observed abusing Google Cloud systems for credential phishing.

Google has reported that the PINEAPPLE and FLUXROOT groups have used Google Cloud systems to facilitate credential stealing operations. FLUXROOT has previously used cloud programs such as Microsoft Azure and Dropbox to facilitate attacks. Google has said that is working to take down suspicious Google Cloud projects and is updating its Safe Browsing lists.

