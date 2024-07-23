NoName pro-Russian hackers arrested in Spain, group vows retaliation

Spanish police have arrested members of a pro-Russia hacking group.

Spanish police have arrested three members of a pro-Russia hacking group accusing them carrying out cyber attacks against Spain and other NATO members. Following the arrests, the group NoName launched DDoS attacks Spanish critical infrastructure. NoName has been behind other attacks against nations which support Ukraine since the beginning of the war in 2022.

