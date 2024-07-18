US taps IBM for 5-year deal to boost European, Eurasian allies’ cyber posture

USAID has selected IBM to work on a project to support building the cybersecurity capabilities of US Allies.

USAID has award IBM a 95 million dollar contract to support building the cybersecurity infrastructure of Albania, Azerbaijan, Moldova, and Kosovo as well as other nations. The project will focus on building security operations centers as well as training cybersecurity staff in those countries. The contract also contains provisions for the development of a rapid response task force of IBM staff that can be deployed to help allies respond to and recover from cyber attacks. This contract comes amid a larger effort by the US State Department to increase the cyber readiness of allies and partners across the global.

