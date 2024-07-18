Rite Aid Says Hack Impacts 2.2M People as Ransomware Gang Threatens to Leak Data

Rite Aid has reveled that 2.2 million people’s data has been comprised in recent hack.

Rite Aid has informed customers that a data breach in June has comprised 2.2 million customers personal information including names, addresses, and government ID information. Ransomware Hub has claimed responsibility for the attack and is threatening to release the data unless a ransom is paid.

