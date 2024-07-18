North Korean Hackers Update BeaverTail Malware to Target MacOS Users

Researchers have found that North Korean Hackers have updated previously used malware to target MacOS Users.

Researchers have found an updated variant of the BeaverTail Malware that is being used to target MacOS Users. This update also marks an important shift in the delivery method as the package is now capable of being delivered via disk image file in addition to npm packets. The BeaverTail Malware has been in use since 2023 but this update represents a significant development in its capabilities. The package is suspected of being a product of the North Korean linked Lazarus Group.

Read more:

https://thehackernews.com/2024/07/north-korean-hackers-update-beavertail.html