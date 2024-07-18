Iranian Cyber Threat Group Drops New Backdoor, ‘BugSleep’

An Iranian cyber espionage group has shifted tactics, and has deployed a custom backdoor implant.

Muddywater, an Iranian cyber espionage group, has deployed a custom backdoor implant in a shift from previous tactics. The implant is deployed via malicious PDF files with an embedded link. The implant has been in use since at least May, but has been updated many times. Researchers have noted that the software has many bugs and each update introduces new issues.

