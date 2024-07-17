IDF Has Rebuffed 3B Cyberattacks Since Oct. 7, Colonel Claims 

An army chief of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) stated this week that the IDF has faced around 3 billion cyberattacks since last fall. Colonel Racheli Dembinsky made the claim as the commander of Israel’s military IT organization. Dembinsky stated that many of the cyberattacks against the IDF are targeting central military functions. This includes information sharing between ground forces. Many of these cyberattacks are linked to politically motivated hacking groups and hacktivist groups trying to join the fight against Israel in the war.

