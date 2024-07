A hacker group has posted data from thousands of Disney’s internal Slack channels.

Hacker group, NullBulge, has released data from thousands of internal Disney slack channels. The data included information related to ad campaigns, candidate interviews and applications, as well as other business information.

https://www.reuters.com/technology/cybersecurity/internal-disney-communications-leaked-online-after-hack-wsj-reports-2024-07-15/