Data of Millions of mSpy Customers Leaked Online

Hundreds of gigabytes of data from mSpy have been leaked online.

Three hundred ten gigabytes of data including 2.4 million email addresses have been leaked from mSpy. The leak included information from support tickets such as IP addresses and names. Some of the data includes information from US military and government officials as well as from journalists and other private actors. The bulk of the leaked data consisted of information from support tickets submitted over the last decade.

