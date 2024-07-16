OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

Data of Millions of mSpy Customers Leaked Online

Cyber, News Briefs / by

Hundreds of gigabytes of data from mSpy have been leaked online.

Three hundred ten gigabytes of data including 2.4 million email addresses have been leaked from mSpy. The leak included information from support tickets such as IP addresses and names. Some of the data includes information from US military and government officials as well as from journalists and other private actors. The bulk of the leaked data consisted of information from support tickets submitted over the last decade.

Read more:

https://www.securityweek.com/data-of-millions-of-mspy-customers-leaked-online/

About OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.