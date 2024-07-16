AT&T Breach Linked to American Hacker, Telecom Giant Paid $370k Ransom: Reports

AT&T is reported to have paid a ransom, and the alleged hacker has been identified as an American living in Turkey.

It was reported that AT&T paid a ransom of three hundred seventy thousand dollars in cryptocurrency to the hackers responsible for the data breach to ensure that all stolen data was deleted. It was also reported that one of the individuals involved with the hack was an American citizen living in Turkey. The individual has been identified as John Binns and he had previously taken responsibility for a hack of T-Mobile in 2021.

