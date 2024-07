Sibanye-Stillwater cyber infrastructure has been under attack since Monday.

Sibanye-Stillwater has said that its cyber infrastructure has been under attack since Monday, but that its mining operations have not been severely impacted. At this time the source of the attack is unknown and investigations are underway.

