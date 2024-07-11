New Ransomware Group Exploiting Veeam Backup Software Vulnerability

New Ransomware Group, EstateRansomware, is exploiting a since patched vulnerability in Veeam Backup & Replication software.

Group-IB has identified a new ransomware group that has been exploiting a vulnerability in Veeam Backup & Replication software. The group was identified by Group-IB after it was found to have exploited the vulnerability in the software to install ransomware on target systems. Group-IB also found that EstateRansomware used a VPN to brute-force access a dormant account it created through the vulnerability.

https://thehackernews.com/2024/07/new-ransomware-group-exploiting-veeam.html