Cyber-Attack on Evolve Bank Exposed Data of 7.6 Million Customers

Evolve Bank and Trust has notified the Maine Attorney General that a cyber attack earlier this year affected at least 7.6 million customers. The attack was carried out by the Russian ransomware group Lockbit. The full extent of the attack is still unknown as investigators continue their work.

