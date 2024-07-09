Microsoft Banning Android Phones for Staff in China

Beginning in September, Microsoft will begin instituting a mandate requiring the use of Apple iPhones for authentication purposes to log into work devices.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Microsoft is planning on blocking employees located in China from using Android devices to access the corporate network. Microsoft sent an internal memo to Chinese staff outlining the switch. The mandate goes into effect in September and requires the use of an Apple iPhone for identity authentication on work devices. This directive comes following Microsoft’s new Secure Future Initiative, that was created as a mitigation strategy following multiple data breaches. The new mandate is said to impact hundreds of employees in China, and employees using Android devices will be provided with an iPhone15, as a one-time purchase.

