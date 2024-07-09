Global Coalition Blames China’s APT40 for Hacking Government Networks

A global coalition comprised of the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea have come together to support Australia in attributing Chinese state-sponsored actors to hacking government networks.

These accusations come following sanctions placed on members of the Chinese advanced persistent threat (APT) actor APT31. Now the coalition has placed focus on the malicious acts of APT40, nicknamed Bronze Mohawk, Gingham Typhoon, and Leviathan among others. According to a government agency advisory, “APT40 has repeatedly targeted Australian networks as well as government and private sector networks in the region, and the threat they pose is ongoing. As for methodology, APT40 routinely conducts reconnaissance operations in countries’ governmental networks, thereby enabling itself to identify previously undiscovered vulnerabilities to then exploit.

