Nvidia set to face French antitrust charges, sources say

Nvidia is going to be charged with anti-competitive practices by the French antitrust regulator. According to insiders, this is the first enforcer to target NVIDIA.

Sources close to the story state that the “charge sheet” was created by the French against Nvidia. This came as a result of the dawn raids conducted by French officials in September 2023. The raids, conducted in the graphic cards sector targeted Nvidia, and emerged as a result of broader investigations into cloud computing. Concerns arose as a result of the generative AI renaissance reliance on chips, particularly Nvidia’s chips, leading to potential abuse by chip providers.

Read more:

https://www.reuters.com/technology/french-antitrust-regulators-preparing-nvidia-charges-sources-say-2024-07-01/