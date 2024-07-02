Landmark Admin, a life insurance company is currently sending alerts to customers notifying them of a data breach that has impacted personal medical insurance information.

According to Landmark Admin, the breach was discovered on May 13, with evidence of hackers accessing specific files containing personal information. The personal information included names, addresses, social security information, and government identification. Landmark began notifying impacted individuals three weeks ago, and has advocated for impacted individuals to remain vigilant for theft and potential fraud.

Read more:

https://www.securityweek.com/landmark-admin-discloses-data-breach-impacting-personal-medical-information/