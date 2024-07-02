HubSpot, an enterprise software vendor made a statement that it was “actively investigating and blocking attempts” as it announced that at least 50 HubSpot targets have been breached.

In an online notice, HubSpot stated, “While our investigation is still underway, we believe based on our initial assessment that the bad actors were able to gain unauthorized access to less than 50 HubSpot accounts”. According to the company, the unidentified hackers are continuing to target a specific limited number of customers. The targeting of customers occurs through hackers trying to gain unauthorized access to their individualized accounts.

Read more:

https://www.securityweek.com/hubspot-warns-of-ongoing-cyberattacks-targeting-customer-accounts/