Australian Man Charged for Fake Wi-Fi Scam on Domestic Flights

An Australian man was charged with operating a fake Wi-Fi access point while on a domestic flight. The goal of the operation was to steal user credentials and data.

According to a press release by the Australian Federal Police (AFP), the unnamed man “mimicked legitimate networks, to capture personal data from unsuspecting victims who mistakenly connected to them”. The suspect was charged in May 2024 following an investigation the month prior after the suspicious network was discovered by employees. The suspect was arrested on May 8, following a search warrant of his home.

