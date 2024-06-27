The EU Targets Russia’s LNG Ghost Fleet With Sanctions as Concern Mounts About Hybrid Attacks

The European Union announced new sanctions on Russia as a result of the war on Ukraine which target Moscow’s shadow tanker fleet.

At the meeting in Luxembourg EU foreign ministers agreed to send Ukraine financial aid, and targeted Russia’s shadow fleet of tankers that are carrying liquefied natural gas throughout Europe. In a statement, the EU addressed Russia’s LNG exports, the EU will “forbid reloading services of Russian LNG in EU territory for the purpose of transshipment operations to third countries.” Currently, Russia is suspected of operating a “ghost fleet” of sanctions-evading ships as a means of financing the war in Ukraine by maintaining energy exports. Some have expressed an uptick in hybrid attacks by Russia including election interference, sabotage, and cyber attacks as a means of retaliation by Russia.

