Google Disrupts More China-Linked Dragonbridge Influence Operations

In its ongoing battle with the China-linked Dragonbridge threat actor, Google continues to disrupt YouTube and Blogger activity conducted by the threat actor group.

The social media activity is associated with Dragonbridge’s influence operations which have been ongoing since 2019. So far, Google has removed over 10,000 social media instances in the first quarter of this year. Dating back to 2022, Google removed 50,000 instances, and increased to 65,000 in 2023 for a combined total of over 175,000 disruptions. The threat actor group uses a spam network comprised of thousands of fake accounts designed to promote China’s political interests through different catered narratives. However, according to a new report by Google, Dragonbridg’s activity is composed of low-quality content and lacks a coherent narrative and political message. Influence operations messaging topics range from Taiwan, the Israel and Hamas war, and critical content of the U.S.

