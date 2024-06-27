OODA Loop

Bulgaria to press charges against fugitive cryptocurrency fraudster

On Wednesday, Bulgaria announced it will press charges against Raja Ignatova, a fugitive nicknamed the “Crypto-queen”, that co-founded a cryptocurrency scheme. 

The cryptocurrency scheme ran by Ignatova is believed to have defrauded investors out of over $4 billion, and the FBI is offering over $5 million for information that could put Ignatova behind bars. Ignatova has remained on the FBI’s most wanted list since 2022 under charges for money laundering and fraud, and her latest scheme has been called “one of the largest global fraud schemes in history.” 

