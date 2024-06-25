Vietnamese Members of FIN9 Hacking Group Charged in US

The United States Department of Justice announced charges against four Vietnamese individuals who are thought to be behind cyberattacks which caused over $71 million in losses to companies.

According to court documents, the four individuals belong to the cybercrime group FIN9, and are responsible for hacking the networks of multiple businesses. Over the course of May 2018 and October 2021, the four defendants allegedly hacked the networks of several US businesses with the intention of stealing private employee information, funds, and benefits. The cyber operations racked up a total of $71 million in losses across the U.S. companies. In regards to their methodology, the threat actor group was able to use a spear phishing campaign to gain access to internal networks to then access employee benefit rewards programs and their personal information.

