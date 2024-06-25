LivaNova USA Discloses Data Breach Impacting 130,000 Individuals

LivaNova, a medical device manufacturer, has notified 130,000 individuals of their personal data being compromised in a data breach in October 2023.

According to a letter notifying the impacted individuals, the incident was discovered on November 19 around one month after threat actors lifted the personal information in an operation. According to LivaNova, the company removed certain services offline in response and declined to share further details. The LockBit ransomware group stepped forward in December 2023 to claim responsibility for the attack. LockBit declared they lifted 2.2 terabytes of personal user information from the company. An internal investigation conducted by LivaNova revealed that the hackers lifted personal information from its internal networks that included names, addresses, dates of birth, and other private government and health-related information. LivaNova revealed to the Maine Attorney General’s office that approximately 129,219 individuals’ data was leaked from the breach. The company offered impacted users two years of free identity protection, and credit monitoring services.

