US, Allies Publish Guidance on Securing Network Access

U.S., New Zealand, and Canadian government agencies have all published new guidance for organizations to adopt as a means of improving robust security solutions and granting greater visibility into network activity.

The document, titled. Modern Approaches to Network Access Security (PDF) outlines modern solutions to security challenges. The document includes Secure Service Edge (SSE) and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) for organizations to ensure secure access beyond VPN use. Recently, VPNs have been involved in several high-profile cyber incidents, and these modern solutions aim to provide more specific controlled access, unlike VPNs. The document seeks to inform the public about VPN risks, and help guide organizations to improve their own security by adopting more modern solutions.

