Signal Foundation Warns Against EU’s Plan to Scan Private Messages for CSAM

Meredith Whittaker, President of the Signal Foundation, is expressing major concern in regard to a European Union proposal.

The European Union’s proposal suggests scanning users’ private messages for the detection of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). However, according to Whittaker, the EU’s proposal poses potential threats to end-to-end encryption. In a statement, Whittaker explained the concern for encryption practices “Mandating mass scanning of private communications fundamentally undermines encryption. Full stop”. This message comes in response to proposed regulations by European lawmakers to fight CSAM with a provision called “upload moderation”, which enables messages to be scrutinized before it is encrypted.

