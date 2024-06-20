Non-human Identity Lifecycle Firm Entro Security Raises $18 Million

A Non-human identity (NHI) lifecycle firm known as Entro Security raised $18 million in a series A funding round.

The funding round, led by Dell Technologies Capital with the help of angel investors will be used to build up the firm’s global operations. This funding will also be used to increase the firm’s employee availability from 35 to 80 positions. Entro is designed to organize the management of non-human identities, which has been historically problematic. Non-human identities include API keys, service, and test accounts, as well as shared secrets. With the ever compounding growth of digital transformation and expansion of cloud infrastructures non-human machine identities have become rampant. According to Entro, there are around 45 non-human identities per every human identity. Entro uses its platform to automate regulatory governance for secrets and NHI management. Entro also provides real-time detection and response across SaaS applications, the cloud, and infrastructure.

