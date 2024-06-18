The AI Risk Summit brings together both business and government stakeholders as a means of fostering important dialogue on risk management and cybersecurity and AI governance.

The AI Risk Summit intends to drive the conversation forward through the use of real-world examples as a means of providing guidance on risk management and cybersecurity and Artificial intelligence (AI). The AI Risk Summit will be held in Half Moon Bay, near San Francisco International Airport (SFO). The agenda for the summit includes panel discussions, keynote speakers, fireside chats, advanced research, and technical presentations of AI usage.

https://www.securityweek.com/tech-leaders-to-gather-for-ai-risk-summit-at-the-ritz-carlton-half-moon-bay-june-25-26-2024/