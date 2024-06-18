The printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) manufacturing firm Keytronic has disclosed the presence of a data breach after a ransomware gang published its stolen information.

In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), stated that the breach happened on May 6 and resulted in network disruptions. In order to ensure that no further data leaked, the company suspended all US and Mexico operations for two weeks. Since the attack, all impacted operations have since been fully restored. Following an investigation into the breach, Keytronic determined that only a limited amount of data was accessed and exfiltrated. The cybergang lifted financial statements, engineering research data, HR information as well as corporate data from Keytonic’s network.

Read more:

https://www.securityweek.com/keytronic-says-personal-information-stolen-in-ransomware-attack/