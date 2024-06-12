OODA Loop

Data Security Firm Cyberhaven Raises $88 Million at $488 Million Valuation

AI-powered data security company Cyberhaven announced raising $88 million in a Series C funding round, bringing its total funding to over $136 million and valuing the company at $488 million. The round was led by Adams Street Partners and Khosla Ventures, with participation from Redpoint Ventures, Costanoa Ventures, Vertex Ventures, Crane Venture Partners, Wing Venture Capital, and several angel investors. The funds will be used to expand product offerings and increase market reach. Cyberhaven’s data detection and response platform helps organizations protect sensitive data, stop data exfiltration, understand data flows, train users on risky behavior in real time, and accelerate internal investigations. The company recently launched an autonomous AI agent to combat insider risks and claims major companies like Fox, Cannon, Reddit, and SurveyMonkey as clients. Fred Wang of Adams Street highlighted Cyberhaven’s innovative approach to tracking data lineage and applying AI to data security as transformative.

