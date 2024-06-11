On Friday, reports emerged that someone leaked 270 GB of source code allegedly taken from the New York Ties on the 4chan bulletin board.

According to a post by the leaker, they claimed to have lifted 5,000 repositories, and an additional 3.6 million files from the New York Times. The files also included the source code to some New York Times games, including Wordle. According to Stack Diary, the leaked data includes the personal information of around 1,500 users with their names, email addresses, and password information linked to individual New York Times accounts. However, the New York Times made a statement alerting that it was aware of the security breach, and they have taken the appropriate measures.

https://www.securityweek.com/new-york-times-responds-to-source-code-leak/