A critical-severity vulnerability discovered in the PyTorch machine learning library has the potential to be exploited for remote code execution.

The vulnerability impacts the distributed training scenarios, wherein the flaw can be exploited for arbitrary command execution. This can happen by threat actors abusing the built-in Python functions during multi-cpu RPC communication. Remote hackers can then exploit the vulnerability to steal private personal data by compromising master nodes that initiate the distributed training. The vulnerability was discovered by a researcher who received a $1,500 bug bounty reward for its discovery.

Read more:

https://www.securityweek.com/critical-pytorch-vulnerability-can-lead-to-sensitive-ai-data-theft/