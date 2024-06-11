Apple leaps into AI with an array of upcoming iPhone features and a ChatGPT deal to smarten up

Apple announced on Monday that it has entered into the AI development race, to introduce generative artificial intelligence (AI) to the general public.

Designed to improve the iPhone, iPad, and Mac experience, the AI technology will be incorporated into Apple devices via software updates. In an effort to catch up to the AI prowess of Microsoft and Google, Apple has come to rely on OpenAI. OpenAI and ChatGPT have aided Apple in its quest to improve Siri. The optional ChatGPT gateway will be accessible through Siri, and will be free for all Apple products.

Read more:

https://apnews.com/article/apple-artificial-intelligence-siri-iphone-software-conference-4217d67977f95ead880835a71ecce098