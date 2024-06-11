OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

Apple leaps into AI with an array of upcoming iPhone features and a ChatGPT deal to smarten up

Cyber, News Briefs / by

Apple announced on Monday that it has entered into the AI development race, to introduce generative artificial intelligence (AI) to the general public.

Designed to improve the iPhone, iPad, and Mac experience, the AI technology will be incorporated into Apple devices via software updates. In an effort to catch up to the AI prowess of Microsoft and Google, Apple has come to rely on OpenAI. OpenAI and ChatGPT have aided Apple in its quest to improve Siri. The optional ChatGPT gateway will be accessible through Siri, and will be free for all Apple products.

Read more:

https://apnews.com/article/apple-artificial-intelligence-siri-iphone-software-conference-4217d67977f95ead880835a71ecce098

About OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.