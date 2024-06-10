Tenable to Acquire Eureka Security to Boost DSPM Capabilities

On Friday, cybersecurity vendor Tenable announced plans to acquire Eureka Security to improve data security posture management.

Eureka Security is an Israeli early-stage startup focused on the competitive DPSM (data security posture management) field. Eureka launched in 2022 and is based in Tel Aviv. The security start-up is backed by YL Ventures, and began with $8 million in venture capital funding upon its launch. According to Tenable, acquiring Eureka would enable additional DSPM capabilities to the company’s Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform. As a major player in the field of vulnerability management, Tenable’s decision to acquire Eureka aids in providing technology for security teams to both measure and manage risk.

