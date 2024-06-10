Microsoft Bows to Public Pressure, Disables Controversial Windows Recall by Default

Microsoft has decided to disable the controversial Windows Recall feature amidst facing public pressure.

The Windows Recall feature, default on Copilot and PCs was largely viewed as a security and privacy risk for users. The feature required users to manually opt out of AI-based software. This AI creates a “searchable digital memory of everything ever done on a Windows computer”. Security researchers discovered a myriad of methods with which malware could be used to steal personal data via Windows Recall. Following widespread backlash from the feature online, Microsoft reversed the default setting of Windows Recall. Instead, users can now have “a clearer choice to opt-in to saving snapshots using Recall. In a note published by Microsoft, the feature is now off by default, and users will have to manually choose to opt-in to use the AI search. Microsoft also announced that layers of secure data protection will be added to the Recall feature.

