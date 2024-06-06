On Tuesday, several London hospitals announced they had to cancel operations and were unable to see patients as a result of a cyberattack.

The cyberattack targeted a company that supplies pathology and laboratory services known as Synnovis. The attack was a ransomware attack that ultimately rendered all pathology services unable to work intermittently. The National Health Service announced a “significant impact” felt by King’s College, and Guy’s and St. Thomas’ hospital trusts. These three entities operate several South London hospitals, and clinics across England impacting their ability to see patients. NHS England London region made a statement on resolving the issues stating “working urgently to fully understand the impact of the incident”. NHS also received support from the government’s National Cyber Security Centre and their cyber operations team.

Read more:

https://www.securityweek.com/london-hospitals-cancel-operations-and-appointments-after-being-hit-in-ransomware-attack/