FBI Says It Has 7,000 LockBit Ransomware Decryption Keys

On Wednesday, an FBI official announced they obtained more than 7,000 LockBit ransomware decryption keys, urging victims to reach out.

At the 2024 Boston Conference on Cyber Security, the assistant director of the FBI’s Cyber Division, Bryan Vorndran pleaded with victims. He announced that the agency would be able to help victims recover stolen data encrypted by LockBit ransomware. He encouraged victims to reach out to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center where victims can fill out a form to be contacted. Victims also have the option of using a decrypter developed by the Japanese police to decrypt files impacted by the LockBit 3.0 ransomware. This decrypter is available on the NoMoreRansom project’s website.

https://www.securityweek.com/fbi-says-it-has-7000-lockbit-ransomware-decryption-keys/