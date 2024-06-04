Information of Hundreds of European Politicians Found on Dark Web

According to the privacy-focused solutions provider Proton, the personal information of hundreds of European politicians can be found on dark web marketplaces.

A study conducted by Proton in conjunction with Constella intelligence found that the dark web was used to search for hundreds of official government email addresses. The addresses belonged to members of the British, French, and European Parliaments. The study found that a total of 918 email addresses were posted to the dark web and other cybercrime marketplaces. However, the percentage of total politicians impacted varies by organization. In this instance, British MPs were the most impacted, as it was found that 68% of their targeted email addresses were leaked. This number is extremely high compared to French deputies at 18%, and EU Parliament members at 44% of leaked emails.

