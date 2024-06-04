Identities of Cybercriminals Linked to Malware Loaders Revealed

European authorities have revealed the identities of eight individuals linked to several disrupted malware loader families.

The suspects were involved in the distribution and administration of several campaigns that are known to steal user data and distribute malware, including Bumblebee, IcedID, Pikabot, Smokeloader, and Trickbot. The eight suspects were busted as part of Operation Endgame. Operation Endgame consisted of law enforcement agencies from 13 countries apprehending the suspects via house searches with the aid of Europol. Law enforcement also shut down servers and seized the domain infrastructure from the malware loader families. Europol announced the active monitoring of financial accounts linked to the eight suspects, with a suspected total of $75 million made from illegal activities.

