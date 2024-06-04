AMD launches new AI chips to take on leader Nvidia

On Monday, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) unveiled its latest artificial processors and announced its developmental plan for AI chips over the next two years.

AMD has made significant strides to compete with Nvidia, an AI semiconductor tech giant that dominates around 80% of the market share. This announcement comes as a direct challenge to Nvidia’s status as an industry leader. AMD CEO Lisa Su made the announcement at the Computex Technology tradeshow in Taipei, Taiwan. Su introduced the MI325X accelerator, that will become available to the public in the fourth quarter of 2024. The generative AI revolution has created a growing demand for the increased development of advanced chips used in AI data centers. In response, both Nvidia and AMD have shortened announcement and release cycles for new chips to an annual schedule. AMD has also launched an upcoming series of chips titled MI350 that is composed of new chip architecture and will be available in 2025.

