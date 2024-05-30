Microsoft Uncovers ‘Moonstone Sleet’ – New North Korean Hacker Group

A new threat actor group dubbed Moonstone Sleet has been identified as responsible for a new slew of cyber attacks.

These cyber attacks have targeted individuals and organizations within the defense industrial base, education, and information technology sectors using ransomware. The cyber attacks, originally thought to be the work of the threat actor group Lazarus Group also uses bespoke malware. According to the Microsoft Threat Intelligence team, Moonstone Sleet utilized trojanized versions of legitimate tools to deliver new custom ransomware to targets. Originally, the threat actor group demonstrated significant methodological similarities to the Lazarus Group, however, the group began to distinguish itself using different tradecraft against targets.

