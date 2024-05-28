Pakistan-linked Hackers Deploy Python, Golang, and Rust Malware on Indian Targets

Transparent Tribe, a Pakistan-nexus actor is considered responsible for a new slew of attacks against the Indian government, aerospace, and defense sectors.

Transparent Tribe utilized cross-platform malware written in Rust, Golang, and Python to execute the attacks lasting from late 2023 to April 2024. According to a report published by the BlackBerry Research and Intelligence Team, the threat actors also utilized Discord, Slack, Google Drive, and Telegram to plan and coordinate the execution of the attack. The threat actor group targeted three companies that are integral to the Department of Defense Production (DPP). The activity of Transparent Tribe is tracked under the Advanced Persistent Threat APT26, and names like PROJECTM, and Mythic Leopard. APT26 has origins in conducting cyber espionage campaigns that target education, government, and military organizations based in India. APT26 continuously updates its tradecraft and methodology as it utilizes a myriad of different malware. The typical form of attack begins with the threat actor group delivering spear-phishing emails to the targets consisting of malicious links to deploy malware.

