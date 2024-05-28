China’s Undersea Spying, Hotel Spyware, Iran’s Disruptive Attacks

In a weekly news roundup, Chinese radar ships might be spying on undersea communications, spyware found at hotel check-ins, and Iran continues disruptive attacks.

This week, consumer-grade spyware was discovered in Wyndham hotels across the United States. According to TechCrunch, the spyware was first identified in the check-in systems of several Wyndham hotels. A spyware app called pcTattletale was used to capture screenshots of Wyndham Hotel’s booking system. One malfunction in the spyware made the booking screenshots accessible to the larger internet. These screenshots contained private guest details and customer information.

U.S. officials are expressing concerns over China targeting undersea cables for spying this week. U.S. officials have warned telecommunications companies about the risks posed by undersea cables. Undersea cables that deliver internet traffic across the Pacific are thought to be extremely vulnerable. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, these undersea cables are prime targets for potential Chinese tampering via repair ships.

According to a report published by Check Point this week, an Iranian threat actor group continuously leads destructive attacks against Israel. The Iranian threat actor group known as Void Manticore has conducted destructive wiper attacks against Israel. The wiper attacks employ malware for Windows and Linux systems. Void Manticore also conducts influence operations against Israel as well. The threat actor group was also discovered to manually delete state files and systems.

Read more:

https://www.securityweek.com/in-other-news-chinas-undersea-spying-hotel-spyware-irans-disruptive-attacks/