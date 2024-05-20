2.4 Million Impacted by WebTPA Data Breach

WebTPA Employer Services has disclosed a data breach that has impacted over 2.4 million individuals through the exploitation of personal information.

WebTPA is a third-party administrator that focuses on health insurance and benefits plans, based out of Irving, Texas. The data breach was first realized on December 28, 2023, wherein suspicious activity was discovered on the company’s network. An investigation into the activity uncovered that a threat actor lifted personal information from the data breach between April 18-23, 2023. This private healthcare information included names, social security numbers, insurance information, and birth and death dates. Following the exfiltration of personal information, WebTPA informed insurance companies of the data breach and examined the extent of the leak. The company has since improved its network security and notified authorities. According to a statement, around 2,429,175 individual person’s information was compromised in the data breach. Several insurance companies have been affected by the breach, and law firms representing affected people have issued lawsuits against the company.

